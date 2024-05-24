Open Menu

People Urged To Follow Health Deptt Guidlines In Heatwave

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

People urged to follow health deptt guidlines in heatwave

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach on Friday urged

people to follow the health department guidelines to protect from heatwave effects.

He advised people to protect themselves from the sunshine and may also use water

with lemon, salt, light sugar, and mint leaves.

Dr Sikandar said people should wear loose and light-colour clothes besides using

breathable fabrics to prevent sweating.

To prevent stomach and intestine problems, people should increase fluid intake and reduce

consumption of hot items like tea and coffee, he suggested.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water May From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

45 seconds ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

3 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

16 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

16 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

17 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

17 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan