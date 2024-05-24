People urged to follow health deptt guidlines in heatwave

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach on Friday urged

people to follow the health department guidelines to protect from heatwave effects.

He advised people to protect themselves from the sunshine and may also use water

with lemon, salt, light sugar, and mint leaves.

Dr Sikandar said people should wear loose and light-colour clothes besides using

breathable fabrics to prevent sweating.

To prevent stomach and intestine problems, people should increase fluid intake and reduce

consumption of hot items like tea and coffee, he suggested.