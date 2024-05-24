People Urged To Follow Health Deptt Guidlines In Heatwave
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Sikandar Hayyat Warriach on Friday urged
people to follow the health department guidelines to protect from heatwave effects.
He advised people to protect themselves from the sunshine and may also use water
with lemon, salt, light sugar, and mint leaves.
Dr Sikandar said people should wear loose and light-colour clothes besides using
breathable fabrics to prevent sweating.
To prevent stomach and intestine problems, people should increase fluid intake and reduce
consumption of hot items like tea and coffee, he suggested.
