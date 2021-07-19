People urged to follow SOPs during sale, purchase of sacrificial animals, Eid prayer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khatran Monday asked the people to follow precautionary measures during sale and purchase of sacrificial animals as it would help control the spread of COVID-19.

Exchanging these views with other officials here in his office, he said standard operating procedures (SOPs) were the only way forward to get rid of the deadly viral infection.

The deputy commissioner said the people should strictly adhere to anti corona protocols especially during Eid-ul-Azha prayer.

He said as per official orders, Eid-ul-Azah should be celebrated with utmost simplicity to combat fourth wave of deadly virus.