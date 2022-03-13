People urged to get aware before voting in LG elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner, Abdur Rauf urged contesting candidates of local government elections to organize special awareness campaign to facilitate people in polling their votes against six different categories.

Talking to media persons and contesting candidates here at Parachinar Press Club, he said that tribal people are unaware about polling of their votes against six different categories which might be resulted in rejection of their vote.

Abdur Rauf said that additional polling stations would be set up to facilitate people in polling their votes without any confrontation. He also urged people to get aware about procedure of vote casting before polling their vote against six categories and play their vital role for fulfilling their national responsibility.

On the occasion, the candidates contesting on different seats asked several questions pertaining to local government elections that would be held on March 31.