People Urged To Get Corona Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Wednesday said the third wave of coronavirus was proving to be more dangerous than the previous ones.

He said the government had started the process of vaccination at huge cost to protect the health of people, urging that people should get themselves registered and get vaccinated against the infectious disease.

He appealed to the people to adopt all precautionary measures for the safety of their own as well as the others. People should wash their hands frequently, take care of social distance and wear face masks, he urged.

More Stories From Pakistan

