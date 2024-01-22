Open Menu

People Urged To Hoist Black Flags On India’s Republic Day On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) People, through posters appearing in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have been urged to observe the Indian Republic Day on January 26 as Black Day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India celebrates its Republic Day to mark the implementation of its Constitution on January 26 in 1950, which defines India as a secular country, which is something in total contravention to the Hindutva ideology of the incumbent ruling BJP government led by Narendra Modi. The Modi government is hell-bent upon turning India into a Hindu state.

The posters supported the APHC call to observe the day as black day on Friday. Displayed by different Hurriyat groups, the posters have been pasted on walls, pillars and electricity poles in Srinagar and other areas of the territory.

Terming the so-called Indian Republic Day celebrations in IIOJK a cruel joke, the posters, read that India should read the clear message from the people of Kashmir that they have always rejected its illegal occupation.

People have been asked to hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops, pillars and electricity poles on the India’s Republic Day to send a message to the world that January 26 is not a Republic Day but a black day for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters, also circulating on social media, have further asked the people to hold special prayers for the Kashmiri martyrs on the anniversaries of these massacres.

More Stories From Pakistan