UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Urged To Observe Aug 5 As Black Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:04 AM

People urged to observe Aug 5 as black day

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League on Tuesday urged the people to observe Wednesday, August 5, as black day to show solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League on Tuesday urged the people to observe Wednesday, August 5, as black day to show solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani, supporting the strike and black day call said Kashmiris would register protest against Indian occupation and reaffirm their commitment to the freedom movement on the day, said a statement issued here.� He said on this date last year, Indian BJP-RSS government�took militarily and un-democratically an unconstitutional step and violated international laws to suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris and change the demography of the IIOJK.

To send once again a clear message to India and the world on that day, the IIOJK people had rejected New Delhi's illegal occupation and its anti Kashmir policies, he added.

He said by observing a complete strike and black day on August 5, the people of Kashmir would prove to the Indian authorities that they would not accept the forcible occupation of Kashmir and change of Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority.

Rehmani, asserting for an early resolution of Kashmir dispute, said the life of Kashmiris had made hell by the Indian occupation forces.

He stressed on unity and reiterated that Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle despite all Indian odds.

Related Topics

India Resolution Protest World Minority Jammu New Delhi August Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

2 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

2 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

3 hours ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.