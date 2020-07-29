People urged to observe Aug 5 as black day

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League on Tuesday urged the people to observe Wednesday, August 5, as black day to show solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League on Tuesday urged the people to observe Wednesday, August 5, as black day to show solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani, supporting the strike and black day call said Kashmiris would register protest against Indian occupation and reaffirm their commitment to the freedom movement on the day, said a statement issued here.� He said on this date last year, Indian BJP-RSS government�took militarily and un-democratically an unconstitutional step and violated international laws to suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris and change the demography of the IIOJK.

To send once again a clear message to India and the world on that day, the IIOJK people had rejected New Delhi's illegal occupation and its anti Kashmir policies, he added.

He said by observing a complete strike and black day on August 5, the people of Kashmir would prove to the Indian authorities that they would not accept the forcible occupation of Kashmir and change of Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority.

Rehmani, asserting for an early resolution of Kashmir dispute, said the life of Kashmiris had made hell by the Indian occupation forces.

He stressed on unity and reiterated that Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle despite all Indian odds.