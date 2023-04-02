UrduPoint.com

People Urged To Observe Friday As 'National Day Against Indecent Content On Social Media'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 09:40 PM

People urged to observe Friday as 'National Day against Indecent Content on Social Media'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Legal Commission on Blasphemy, a non-profitable organization, has urged the people to observe Friday, April 7, as 'National Day against Indecent Content on Social Media' in a bid to create awareness and stop this terrible series of insolence across the country.

Commission's Chairman Rao Abdul Rahim Advocate, talking to media here at an Iftar dinner on Sunday, informed that more than 400,000 people were allegedly involved in blasphemous practices in Pakistan as per Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing's report submitted in the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench.

He said Allah Almighty, Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Ahle Bayt, Ummahat-ul-Muminin, Ashab, Holy Quran and the national flag were being desecrated in a systematic way on the social media.

Expressing his astonishment, he said it was not happening in any other country but in our own homeland, adding that in 2022, FIA arrested four suspects of blasphemy. During the investigation, it was revealed that they formed a blasphemy group in 2019 but when they were arrested, their strength comprised of more than 32,000 blasphemers, he added.

Abdul Rahim Advocate said this burgeoning social and religious menace could not be controlled by a few people, however, the entire nation should play its due role and the government institutions should fulfil their constitutional responsibilities into the matter.

He said it was the responsibility of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to start social media's registration and apply filtration on it so that profane and obscene content could not be posted, shared and downloaded in Pakistan.

He said PTA with the help of modern technology should apprise FIA Cyber Crime Wing of the persons involved in the following criminal activities in order to arrest and bring them to justice.

He said 119 people were arrested by the efforts of Legal Commission on Blasphemy, 11 people had been sentenced to death by the trial court while the death sentence of two accused was confirmed by the High Court so far.

On this occasion, Abdul Rahim Advocate was accompanied with the commission's senior members including Shiraz Ahmed Farooqui and Allama Shabir Shah Geelani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Blasphemy Shiraz Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency April Criminals Sunday 2019 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

53 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut ..

Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to ye ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd ..

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Su ..

3 hours ago
 Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to ..

Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.