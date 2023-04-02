People urged to observe Friday as 'National Day against Indecent Content on Social Media'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Legal Commission on Blasphemy, a non-profitable organization, has urged the people to observe Friday, April 7, as 'National Day against Indecent Content on Social Media' in a bid to create awareness and stop this terrible series of insolence across the country.

Commission's Chairman Rao Abdul Rahim Advocate, talking to media here at an Iftar dinner on Sunday, informed that more than 400,000 people were allegedly involved in blasphemous practices in Pakistan as per Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing's report submitted in the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench.

He said Allah Almighty, Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Ahle Bayt, Ummahat-ul-Muminin, Ashab, Holy Quran and the national flag were being desecrated in a systematic way on the social media.

Expressing his astonishment, he said it was not happening in any other country but in our own homeland, adding that in 2022, FIA arrested four suspects of blasphemy. During the investigation, it was revealed that they formed a blasphemy group in 2019 but when they were arrested, their strength comprised of more than 32,000 blasphemers, he added.

Abdul Rahim Advocate said this burgeoning social and religious menace could not be controlled by a few people, however, the entire nation should play its due role and the government institutions should fulfil their constitutional responsibilities into the matter.

He said it was the responsibility of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to start social media's registration and apply filtration on it so that profane and obscene content could not be posted, shared and downloaded in Pakistan.

He said PTA with the help of modern technology should apprise FIA Cyber Crime Wing of the persons involved in the following criminal activities in order to arrest and bring them to justice.

He said 119 people were arrested by the efforts of Legal Commission on Blasphemy, 11 people had been sentenced to death by the trial court while the death sentence of two accused was confirmed by the High Court so far.

On this occasion, Abdul Rahim Advocate was accompanied with the commission's senior members including Shiraz Ahmed Farooqui and Allama Shabir Shah Geelani.