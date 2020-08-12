FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said on Wednesday that freedom was a great blessing of Allah Almighty and all individuals should play their role for its integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, he said, "Our forefathers got independence after great sacrifices and now, it is our responsibility to protect the country".

He said the government had planned to celebrate the 74th Independence Day in a most befitting manner. In this connection, various functions, seminars, meetings, walks and rallies would be organized at public and private sectors institutions to highlight the importance of freedom as well as creating awareness among general public about teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that national flags would be hoisted and special Quran Khawani would be held.

To mark the occasion, arts councils will also organize painting exhibitionsin which portraits of national heroes would be displayed. Comedy playsand mushairas would be held on the I-day, he added.