People Urged To Refrain From Aerial Firing On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

People urged to refrain from aerial firing on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has urged people to avoid aerial firing on eve of Eid-ur-Fitr and said that numerous guiltless lives have been perished in incidents of firing on festive occasions.

He termed aerial firing as a condemnable act and said that people should refrain from this act that has ruined the lives of many families in past.

He advised local government representatives to campaign against aerial firing and aware people about this useless practice.

