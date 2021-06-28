UrduPoint.com
People Urged To Register Their Votes Before LBs Polls: Kamran Khan Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Information, Kamran Khan Bangash has urged upon the people to enroll them in voter list before local bodies polls scheduled during the current Calendar year to avoid any inconvenience in future.

In a statement issued from his office here on Monday, the special assistant said that local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held during the current year and urged upon all political parties to play their role in the stability of democracy.

He said, PTI led provincial government had have already held free, fair and transparent LB polls in past.

He said due to unavoidable circumstances created due to Corona pandemic the elections were postponed in larger interest of the people.

He said, the provincial government is ready for holding local bodies polls and for this purpose has also allocated a fund of Rs.1 billion in the budget.

He said that under Article 140 of the Constitution, local bodies polls will be held in all districts of the province and appealed the people to cast their votes on basis of performance and manifesto of political parties as political stability at grass-root level is essential for national stability and development.

