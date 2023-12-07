People urged to strengthen country through vote

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Speakers here at a seminar on Thursday urged people to enthusiastically participate in the upcoming elections to strengthen the country through power of vote.

Addressing a seminar organized by the election commission in connection with National Voters Day, they said voting was not just about a ballot paper but a decision that determined the fate of the country.

Thus, they urged voters to choose wisely and support those who uphold the sanctity of the vote and played a significant role in legislation.

Among others, the event was attended by Regional Election Commissioner, Eijaz Ahmed Khan, District Election Commissioner Abdul Rauf Khan, renowned social worker Amir Sohail Saddozai, Regional Incharge of Press Information Department(PID) Muhammad Fazl-ur-Rehman, District education Officer Shahida Parveen Kundi, and a journalist and columnist Abul Azam Turabi.

They emphasized the need to discourage vote-selling and to vote according to conscience in a bid to elect honest leaders for the country’s prosperity.

They said it was the responsibility of each individual to encourage their families including women to participate in the voting process for ensuring higher voter turnout, leading to a stronger democratic system.

They said the youth constituted 45 percent of the total voters in the country and reforms introduced by the Election Commission had allowed them to vote at the age of 18 eighteen instead of 21.

Moreover, convenience had been provided to people to get registered as a voter at their doorstep as they could get the right to vote as they obtained national identity cards.

They said details could be obtained about the vote and polling stations by sending their identity card number to 8300.

It was informed that more than 800 polling stations had been established in Dera Ismail Khan district for general elections scheduled for February 8 in the country.

In those polling stations facilities had been made for individuals with disabilities to take part in the election process, conveniently, they added.