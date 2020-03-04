People urged to take part in tree plantation drive for healthy environment

Member National Assembly Mehboob Shah and former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a saplings at the government college Kamalia here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Mehboob Shah and former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a saplings at the government college Kamalia here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion they said that tree plantation campaign was smoothly under way throughout the country as per vision of the prime minister and urged residents to enthusiastically take part in drive to make the campaign success and successfully face environmental challenges.

They added the concerned departments were utilizing all available resources to plant more trees and make the area clean and green for ensuring healthy environment for citizens.