UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Urged To Take Part In Tree Plantation Drive For Healthy Environment

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:57 PM

People urged to take part in tree plantation drive for healthy environment

Member National Assembly Mehboob Shah and former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a saplings at the government college Kamalia here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Mehboob Shah and former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a saplings at the government college Kamalia here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion they said that tree plantation campaign was smoothly under way throughout the country as per vision of the prime minister and urged residents to enthusiastically take part in drive to make the campaign success and successfully face environmental challenges.

They added the concerned departments were utilizing all available resources to plant more trees and make the area clean and green for ensuring healthy environment for citizens.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kamalia All Government

Recent Stories

US conducts airstrikes against Taliban hours after ..

12 minutes ago

All registered labourers to be issued social secur ..

11 minutes ago

Corona awareness walk held

11 minutes ago

Project of pasteurization of camel milk to launch ..

11 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Ummah to play practic ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.