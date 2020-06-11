People urged to use masks: Murtaza Wahab

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab has appealed the masses to ensure using masks while in public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab has appealed the masses to ensure using masks while in public.

In a statement here Wednesday, he said it had been fully established that masks could contain the spread of coronavirus by 95 percent.

This was our collective responsibility to protect ourselves as well as others from the viral infection that had reached our surroundings at quite a fast pace, he said.

The advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister reiterated that it was extremely crucial to contain further spread of the disease and opt for all necessary precautions.

He also advised people above 55 years of age to restrict their mobility and avoid coming out of their homes without any essential need.