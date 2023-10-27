People urged to utilize opportunity for vote registration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) District Election Commissioner(DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan Friday said the deadline for voter registration and information update had been extended upto October 28.

In this regard, he urged the general public to utilise this opportunity to ensure their registration, transfers, exclusions, and vote accuracy by October 28.

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of an election awareness session held at a Government school .

He urged youth to support efforts of the Election Commission towards vote registration, adding voting held great significance for any state or democratic nation.

The DEC enlightened the participants about various stages of the election process and highlighted the importance of women's inclusion and role in making elections credible.

He also stressed significance of increasing voter turnout and highlighted the importance of women's inclusion and role in making elections credible, as there was still a significant difference of over 68,000 between the registration of men and women.

APP/slm