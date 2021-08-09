People urged to vaccinate themselves against Corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has urged upon the people to show responsibility in arresting of Corona pandemic, adding every individual will have to play crucial role in vaccination and creation of awareness in society in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to traders' associations, who called on him soon after assuming charge of his duty here on Monday. He termed vaccination and implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in bazaars as welcoming.

The traders' associations were led by president Markazi Tanzim-e-Tajiran, Malik Meher Elahi and president Tajir Insaf Group, Shahid Khan.

During meeting, traders assured that they will ensure the use of safety masks both by shopkeepers and shoppers as well.

They said that shopkeepers will ensure administering vaccination to themselves and their employees within a period of one week and will extend full cooperation to district administration and police.

Meanwhile, presiding another meeting, the Commissioner directed Transport Associations, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Motorway Police and Traffic Police for implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in public transport at any circumstances.

He directed them to play their due role in the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit and zero-tolerance for any negligence.