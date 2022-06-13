UrduPoint.com

People Urged To Visits Display Centres For Vote Verification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022

District Election Commissioner (DEC) Muhammad Jamil Monday called upon citizens to visit their nearest display centres to verify their votes till June 19, 2022

He said this during his visit to the display centres at Govt Higher Secondary school and Govt Elementary School Khadian.

The DEC said that on the special directions of Election Commission of Pakistan, 289 display centres had been set up in Kasur district for any correction or change in electoral rolls.

These centres had been set up in various government schools where electoral rolls had been displayed, he added.

Muhammad Jamil said people should avail Form 15 for registration in block correction, Form 16 for any objection and Form No 17 for correction in the voters data. Forms were available in abundance at all display centers, he said.

The deadline for validity or change of vote is June 19, 2022. No vote would be changed or validated after the due date, he added.

