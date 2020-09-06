UrduPoint.com
People Visit Grave Of Shaheed Lt Kaleem Mehmood

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

People visit grave of shaheed Lt Kaleem Mehmood

FAISALABAD, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A large number of people visited the grave of Shaheed Lieutenant Kaleem Mehmood at Ghulam Muhammad Abad and offered fateha for the departed soul here on Sunday.

Lieutenant Kaleem Mehmood Khan had embraced martyrdom in 1965 war.

The people laid floral wreath at the grave of martyr.

Meanwhile, PPP City President Naeem Dastgir along with his party activists also visited Ghulam Muhammad Abad graveyard and offered fateha on the grave of Shaheed.

The sacrifices of Pak army would be remembered forever,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

