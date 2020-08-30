UrduPoint.com
People Visit Graveyards On 10 Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

People visit graveyards on 10 Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of people visited graveyards to offer "Fateha" for the departed souls of their dear ones on the day of Ashura, Muharram-ul-Haraam here in city.

People sprinkled water, made mud plaster on the graves adding that they also recited the verses of Holy Quran and offering "Fateha", besides showering rose-petals and laid floral wreaths on the graves of dear ones with tearful eyes.

The police department also made tight security arrangements in graveyards and no untoward incident has so far been reported from any part of the district, a spokesman of police said here on Sunday.

