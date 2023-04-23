UrduPoint.com

People Visit Mausoleum Of Bhutto Family

Published April 23, 2023

People visit Mausoleum of Bhutto family

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :On the Second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, hundreds of people belonging to various walks of life of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and other districts of Sindh reached here at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Sunday to visit the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto family.

They visited the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

They also laid floral wreaths at the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha.

They chanted slogans of Benazir Bhutto, Zinda Hay Benazir Bhutto Zinda hai (Benazir Bhutto live long).

