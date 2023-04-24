UrduPoint.com

People Visit Mausoleum Of Bhutto Family's Martyrs On Eid's 3rd Day

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 08:10 PM

People visit Mausoleum of Bhutto Family's martyrs on Eid's 3rd day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :People from all districts of Sindh on Monday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr to offer Fateha at the graves of martyrs of Bhutto Family.

They visited the graves of former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid wreaths and offered Fateha.

The followers of Pakistan Peoples Party were carrying portraits of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari.

