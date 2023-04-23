People visit recreation spots on second day of Eid-ul-Fitr

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :A great rush has been witnessed in recreational spots here on the second day of Eid-ul- Fitr on Sunday as residents thronged picnic points to enjoy the happy occasion.

The people rushed Lab-e- Mehran, Muhammad Bin Qasim Park and Benazir Park in Sukkur to enjoy Eid's festivities. All the parks were almost packed to capacity.

"It's really very exciting to enjoy Eid at the aesthetically developed recreational spot," said Moona Bhutto, who had come to Lab-e- Mehran Park along with her family.

"We have a lot of fun and we are also planning to cook meals," said Qalandar Bux who was at Muhammad Bin Qasim Park with his friends.

Though the public transport was thin on the roads and taxi drivers were charging exorbitantly, the people in large numbers managed to reach the recreational spots to enjoy their serene and calm atmosphere.

However, some families have regretted the attitude of some youngsters and urged the local administration to take notice and deploy police so the picnicker families may not face such problems in the future.

"Some youngsters ply motorcycles without silencers while traffic police played the role of silent spectators. The parking areas of Lab-e- Mehran were packed to capacity, triggering parking problems, which is quite unusual in such places.""It is nice to visit a picnic spot during Eid holidays," said Rafia Awan, a student, at Benazir Park Sukkur.