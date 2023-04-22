People visited grave of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Eid day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Hundreds of men and women belonging to various walks of life of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and other districts of Sindh Province and adjoining areas of Baluchistan province reached at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto here on Saturday.

They visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto's family and pay homages to the slain chairperson of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

They visited the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

They also laid floral wreaths at the graves of the founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha.

The men, women and youths chanted slogans of 'Benazir Bhutto Zinada Hay' and 'Benazir Bhutto live long'; your messages would be spread all over the world. A heavy rush was observed in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The followers and well-wishers were holding big portraits of Benazir Bhutto on the occasion.