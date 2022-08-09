People visited graveyards, offered Fateha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :A large number of people visited graveyards to offer Fateha for the departed souls of their loved ones on (10th Muharram) here Tuesday.

The people of the city, towns and village visited graveyards and mend graves of their loved ones.

They showered rose petals and laid floral wreaths on the graves.

They also recited the verses of the Holy Quran and offered Fateha.

Meanwhile, the police department made tight security arrangements around the graveyards.