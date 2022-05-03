People visits grave of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Eid day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Hundreds of men and women on Tuesday arrived in Garhi Khuda Bux to pay homage to the Shaheed chairperson of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

People came from Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and other districts of Sindh Province and adjoining areas of Baluchistan province to visit the graves of the martyrs of Bhuttos family.

On the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, individuals, various groups and delegations reached here in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, some 35Kms from here.

They visited the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

They also laid floral wreaths at the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha.

The men, women and youths chanted slogans of Benazir Bhutto, Zinada Hay Benazir Bhutto Zinda hai, Benazir Bhutto live long; your message would be spread all over etc. A heavy rush was observed in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The followers and well-wishers carrying big portraits of Benazir Bhutto on the occasion.