UrduPoint.com

People Visits Graveyards To Put Clay On Graves

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 10:22 PM

People visits graveyards to put clay on graves

Keeping tradition alive, a large number of people visited graveyards to offer 'Fateha' for the departed souls of their beloved on Monday (9th Muharram-ul-Haram).

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Keeping tradition alive, a large number of people visited graveyards to offer 'Fateha' for the departed souls of their beloved on Monday (9th Muharram-ul-Haram).

According to details, people sprinkled water, made mud plaster on graves and also recited from the Holy Quran.

They offered 'Fateha' and showered rose petals and laid floral wreaths on the graves of their dear ones.

People also complained about rain water accumulated in graveyards which makes it difficult to put clay on the graves and demanded the district administration to carry out cleanliness drives in graveyards.

Related Topics

Water From

Recent Stories

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of shelling nuclear plant

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of shelling nuclear plant

58 seconds ago
 Tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura

Tight security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura

59 seconds ago
 Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

1 minute ago
 Ashura Muharram to be observed on Tuesday

Ashura Muharram to be observed on Tuesday

37 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash c ..

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

37 minutes ago
 Climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt ..

Climate deniers use past heat records to sow doubt online

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.