Open Menu

People Visits KP CM In Droves For Eid Greetings

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

People visits KP CM in droves for Eid greetings

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A large number of people visited the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan’s residence to exchange Eid greetings with him here on Wednesday.

Provincial ministers, local political workers, community leaders also had arrived to greet the chief minister on Eidul Fitr.

The CM mingled with people and listened to their problems as well.

He assured the people that every effort would be made to resolve their issues and address their complaints.

CM emphasized the importance of the Derajat Festival, stating that it highlights the culture of Dera Ismail Khan and attracts visitors from other provinces and districts.

He said the festival not only promotes social activities but also facilitates the exchange of cultural, traditional, and artistic values, fostering social harmony.

Recent Stories

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

31 minutes ago
 PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

31 minutes ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

1 hour ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

1 hour ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

2 hours ago
 ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

2 hours ago
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

2 hours ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship ..

UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year

2 hours ago
 EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

3 hours ago
 International Development Bank to take part AIM Co ..

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan