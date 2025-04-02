People Visits KP CM In Droves For Eid Greetings
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A large number of people visited the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan’s residence to exchange Eid greetings with him here on Wednesday.
Provincial ministers, local political workers, community leaders also had arrived to greet the chief minister on Eidul Fitr.
The CM mingled with people and listened to their problems as well.
He assured the people that every effort would be made to resolve their issues and address their complaints.
CM emphasized the importance of the Derajat Festival, stating that it highlights the culture of Dera Ismail Khan and attracts visitors from other provinces and districts.
He said the festival not only promotes social activities but also facilitates the exchange of cultural, traditional, and artistic values, fostering social harmony.
