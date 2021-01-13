UrduPoint.com
People Vote For PTI On The Name Of Accountability: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that people voted for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government in the name of accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that people voted for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government in the name of accountability.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said Imran Khan had received the vote from people to continue the process of accountability against corrupt elements.

In the past, he said the political leaders made money through kick backs and unfair means.

Imran Khan, he said have changed the narrative after coming into power and started accountability to purge the society from corruption.

In reply to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif, the minister said, the ruling party was not in favor of granting permission to Ex Prime Minister for traveling abroad.

But, he said the permission was granted to leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, on medical grounds.

Commenting on Broadsheet issue, he said nearly 200 assets have been unearthed so far. About availability of corona vaccine, he said by third week of February, a data for vaccination trial would be available. Ch Fawad Hussain further stated that in the second phase, we will have sufficient quantity of vaccine.

