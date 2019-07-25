UrduPoint.com
People Voted Out Corrupt Elements On July 25: Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

In connection with first anniversary of the General Elections 2018, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday said people voted out corrupt leadership with the power of their votes one year ago

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) In connection with first anniversary of the General Elections 2018, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday said people voted out corrupt leadership with the power of their votes one year ago.A pleasant change came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) victory on July 25, 2018, the Punjab CM said."Opposition parties are observing black day today due to their own �black' deeds as they destroyed Pakistan's future.

These corrupt elements have been exposed, and they have lost their credibility among the people.

"The opposition must keep in mind that it was rejected by the masses earlier, and will be rejected again.

The corrupt leaders are worried only to save their looted money, and people of Pakistan will not be hoodwinked by their tactics."Let it be known that the opposition has completed its preparations for observing black day today, and the PTI-led government is all set to mark Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to commemorate party's victory in the general elections.

