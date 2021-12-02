People want elections through EVMs: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N were afraid of electronic voting machines (EVMs) as both had always won elections through rigging.

In a statement issued here, he said that holding of free and fair elections was imperative to ensure the sanctity of vote.

The SACM said that people were in favour of holding elections through EVMs as the initiative would help eliminate the menace of rigging.

He said, "The world was heading towards digitalization but the opposition in the country wants to take the country backward."Hassan Khawar said that the opposition would keep crying as it was seeing its dark political future ahead.