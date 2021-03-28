People want real change in system: Chaudhary Tauseef

(@fidahassanain)

The former President of Tehreek-e-Tabdeel-e-Pakistan says election of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as opposition leader in the Senate is an evidence that public is unhappy with the incumbent PTI government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2021) Former President of Tehreek-e-Tabdeel-e-Pakistan Chaudhry Tauseef called newly elected Opposition Leader in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and congratulated him over his election in the Upper House.

In a statement, Chaudhary Tauseef said that election of PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate was a matter of great pleasure and also an evidnce of this notion that people wanted real change in the system.

He said that public was unhappy with the incumbent PTI governemnt and wanted to get rid of it.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani has become Opposition Leader in Senate,” said Tauseef, pointing out that it was actually the success of the people. He said that inflation badly affected the people and made their lives miserable.

“People want change—a real change,” he added.