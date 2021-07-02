UrduPoint.com
People Want Strict Accountability Of Corrupt: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said people wanted elimination of corruption and strict accountability of the corrupt.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said people wanted the looters to be made a symbol of disgrace as they had inflicted irreparable losses on the country.

The looters could not escape the law, he said and added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) struggle against corruption was yielding results as people were not supporting the corrupt elements now.

The nation was praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for a firm struggle against corruption, he said and added that an honest leadership would solve people's problems while introducing new tradition of honesty and transparency.

More Stories From Pakistan

