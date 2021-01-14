People want to recover national money looted by PPP, PML-N leaders: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that people of Pakistan had a strong desire to recover national money looted by leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the masses had demanded of the ruling party to make all out efforts for recovering the money plundered by Opposition party leaders through different tactics.

Expressing dismay over negative attitude of Opposition benches, he said the PPP and PML-N,had been bribing the institutions in the past for personal gains.

He criticized the rulers of the last regimes for creating hindrance on the way of justice.

The minister said that incumbent government would never succumb to pressure of the parties working for Pakistan Democratic Movement. In reply to a question about Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's plan to launch long march, he said "We will present a sweet dish to Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, upon arrival."