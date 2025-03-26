Open Menu

People Warned Against Aerial Firing, One Wheeling On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The district police have urged the people to avoid aerial firing and one-wheeling on Chaand Raat and Eid ul Fitr in order to celebrate the religious festival in a peaceful manner.

Police spokesman told on Wednesday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, in this regard, has issued to police of Dera’ region, emphasizing that aerial firing, during joyous occasions, can cause harm and even be fatal, and it was a criminal act under the law.

Syed Ashfaq Anwar instructed police officers to use all available resources to prevent this crime and raise awareness among the public.

He was of the view that the risk of aerial firing increases during the last ten days of Ramazan and with the arrival of Eid and the Chaand Raat.

Police were directed to conduct awareness campaigns at the police station level to protect the public from this dangerous practice.

The RPO has also appealed to religious scholars, local leaders, and civil society members to play an active role in preventing aerial firing.

He warned that if anyone was found violating the directives, not only will they spend Eid behind bars, but strict legal action would also be taken against them.

Moreover, during Eid, actions will be taken against vehicles plying on roads with tinted windows, unregistered vehicles, and motorcycles without number plates.

Strict measures will also be implemented against underage drivers, who usually resort to one wheeling stunts on such joyous occasions.

Police were instructed to implement a one-way system in markets to control congestion and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The Regional Police Officer further directed the police to monitor the entry and exit points of the city and markets for suspicious individuals.

He also emphasized the need to enhance mobile and patrolling teams to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the festive period.

