People Warned Against Going Close To Power Cables During Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 07:53 PM

People warned against going close to power cables during rain

FESCO Superintending Engineer Ibrar Ahmad appealed to citizens on Monday to take all precautionary measures during rains as the slightest carelessness could lead to any major damage or mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :FESCO Superintending Engineer Ibrar Ahmad appealed to citizens on Monday to take all precautionary measures during rains as the slightest carelessness could lead to any major damage or mishap.

He asked the power consumers to follow the instructions issued by FESCO strictly, to avoid possible power outages during recent monsoon and rainy season.

He said that people should avoid touching the electricity-victim directly but they should separate the wire from him with a piece of wood or cotton cloth. People should also advise and encourage their children to stay away from power lines, poles and other electricity installations while playing in streets.

He said that high tension power lines could hit its prey from distance also. Therefore, people especially children should remain at least 100 feet away from high-tension power lines, especially during rain hours.

He said that any construction or fixing any stall under high-voltage power lines and transformers were strictly prohibited, as it was not only an illegal act but it could also cause deaths. He said people should also avoid spreading clothes on metal wires for drying. He asked cattle farmers to avoid tying their animals with electricity poles or under high intensity/light tensity lines.

