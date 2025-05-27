Open Menu

People Warned Against Swimming In Pools, Tube Wells

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM

People warned against swimming in pools, tube wells

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) As temperatures continue to rise across the region, medical experts have warned the public—especially youths—against health risks associated with swimming in pools and tube wells during the summer.

According to Dr. Mustafa Zafar, Deputy Medical Superintendent at District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, several cases have recently been reported indicating health complications due to swimming in public pools and tube wells. He emphasized the urgent need for precautionary measures to avoid serious health risks.

"Swimming pools are a breeding ground for bacteria and infections," Dr. Zafar said while speaking to media. "Multiple people bathe in the same water, and with a shared drainage system, the risk of disease transmission increases significantly.

"

He said that sudden exposure to cold water after being in the sun can pose a threat to the veins, increasing the chances of paralysis. "Skin diseases are also a major concern. If an individual with a skin infection enters a pool, others using the same water are at risk of contracting the disease."

Dr. Zafar advised the public to stay indoors during peak heat hours and increase water intake to stay hydrated. He urged citizens to avoid swimming in uncontrolled and unhygienic water bodies during the heatwave.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a further rise in temperatures in the coming days. With an expected increase in the number of people heading to pools and tube wells to beat the heat, authorities emphasize the importance of public awareness to prevent health emergencies.

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

12 minutes ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

27 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

38 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr particip ..

On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..

39 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional ..

Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..

39 minutes ago
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities fr ..

TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..

39 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian ..

UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

39 minutes ago
 Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displaceme ..

Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

40 minutes ago
 Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility ..

Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..

40 minutes ago
 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kick ..

39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan