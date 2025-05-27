People warned against swimming in pools, tube wells

(@FahadShabbir)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) As temperatures continue to rise across the region, medical experts have warned the public—especially youths—against health risks associated with swimming in pools and tube wells during the summer.

According to Dr. Mustafa Zafar, Deputy Medical Superintendent at District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, several cases have recently been reported indicating health complications due to swimming in public pools and tube wells. He emphasized the urgent need for precautionary measures to avoid serious health risks.

"Swimming pools are a breeding ground for bacteria and infections," Dr. Zafar said while speaking to media. "Multiple people bathe in the same water, and with a shared drainage system, the risk of disease transmission increases significantly.

He said that sudden exposure to cold water after being in the sun can pose a threat to the veins, increasing the chances of paralysis. "Skin diseases are also a major concern. If an individual with a skin infection enters a pool, others using the same water are at risk of contracting the disease."

Dr. Zafar advised the public to stay indoors during peak heat hours and increase water intake to stay hydrated. He urged citizens to avoid swimming in uncontrolled and unhygienic water bodies during the heatwave.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a further rise in temperatures in the coming days. With an expected increase in the number of people heading to pools and tube wells to beat the heat, authorities emphasize the importance of public awareness to prevent health emergencies.