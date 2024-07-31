People Warned To Avoid Rainwater Exposure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS), Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH),Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah has advised people to avoid outdoor activities during rain as water-borne diseases were common during rainy season.
During his visit to different wards in the KMCH on Wednesday, he said the diseases associated with monsoon were malaria, jaundice, gastrointestinal infections like typhoid and cholera, and other skin infections were common.
As we are even more exposed to water and humidity during monsoons, the probability of us contracting a water-borne disease is much higher than any other time of the year, he mentioned.
He said that puddles of water, which gets stagnant due to rainwater become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and cause spreading diseases like malaria and dengue fever. Dr Najaf Ali Shah advised using a mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils.
He also cautioned the people to avoid walking in dirty water during the rainy season, adding this may lead to numerous fungal infections, which affect toes and nails.
He also asked the diabetic patients to take special care of their feet and always keep them dry and clean.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif7 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth7 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..7 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week7 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful8 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik8 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution8 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand8 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA8 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais8 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar8 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..8 hours ago