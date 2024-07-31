People warned to avoid rainwater exposure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS), Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH),Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah has advised people to avoid outdoor activities during rain as water-borne diseases were common during rainy season.

During his visit to different wards in the KMCH on Wednesday, he said the diseases associated with monsoon were malaria, jaundice, gastrointestinal infections like typhoid and cholera, and other skin infections were common.

As we are even more exposed to water and humidity during monsoons, the probability of us contracting a water-borne disease is much higher than any other time of the year, he mentioned.

He said that puddles of water, which gets stagnant due to rainwater become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and cause spreading diseases like malaria and dengue fever. Dr Najaf Ali Shah advised using a mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils.

He also cautioned the people to avoid walking in dirty water during the rainy season, adding this may lead to numerous fungal infections, which affect toes and nails.

He also asked the diabetic patients to take special care of their feet and always keep them dry and clean.