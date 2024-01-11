Open Menu

People Warns Of Fraud In BISP Name

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

People warns of fraud in BISP name

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) spokesperson has warned citizens to be cautious about the fraud being committed through fake messages on social media and cell numbers.

“All BISP messages are sent from 8171 only, and those received from other numbers are fake messages,” he said. The official social media accounts and website of the BISP could be accessed by the users to get authentic information about the programmes, added the spokesperson.

The spokesman said: "The fake messages claim that stipends of the beneficiaries had been approved, and seek contact details for transfer of amount or promise inclusion in the BISP programme and issuance of the stipends.

While the real messages from the BISP do not promise provision of any financial assistance without verification and documentation."

For registration, it was necessary for the intending beneficiaries to visit the council office of the BISP with their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and B-Form for dynamic survey, which was free of charge, it added. The BISP also never warns any beneficiary to expel her/him from the programme, it said.

Any information about the BISP programmes could be obtained from its helpline 080026477. The BISP offices established in every district could also be visited by citizens for the purpose.

