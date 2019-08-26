People welcome PTI Govt initiative of opening of Govt rest houses for tourists, general public

People from all walks of life here Monday welcomed PTI Government initiative of opening of government rest houses located in scenic areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa for general public, foreign and domestic tourists and termed it a landmark step forward for revival of tourism industry in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :People from all walks of life here Monday welcomed PTI Government initiative of opening of government rest houses located in scenic areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa for general public, foreign and domestic tourists and termed it a landmark step forward for revival of tourism industry in the country.

The opening of British era Governor House at Nathia Gali Abbottabad located in a prime location opened by PTI Government on last Sunday would help attract a large number of tourists and visitors to explore natural and mountainous beauty of the scenic valleys.

The people and tourists would comfortably visit Ayubia, Kalabagh, Bagnotar, Jinga Gali, Nathia Gali, Donga Gali, Baragali, Thandyani and other scenic areas in a single day while staying in Governor House at Nathiagali.

The facility would extremely helpful for students and young research scholars mostly biological, environmental, forests and wildlife sciences to conduct their research work in a peaceful atmosphere.

"In the past, general public can't even think to see a glimpse of Governor House Nathia Gali and the present Government has materialized their long dreams into reality by opening it for masses on Sunday ,"said PTI local leader and Nazim Bahadar Khan while talking to APP.

He said huge amount of taxpayers' money were spent on name of maintenance on these luxurious colonial era buildings in the past and now after its opening these rest houses would become a great source of income for Government to be used for betterment of masses.

In first phase, KP Government has opened four of its Nathiagali-located rest houses, including the Governor House, Chief Minister House, Police House and Karnak House to the general public for bookings and accommodation and later more would be opened for masses in phased manner.

It may be mentioned that as per the provincial cabinet's decision, the KP government on August 22, 2019 handed over the control of 169 rest houses along with their employees to the Tourism Department for renting out to the public in phased manner. The rest houses transferred include 20 of the Irrigation Department, 56 Communication and Works, 21 Local Government and Rural Development, two Police and 70 of the Forest Department.

Misal Khan, a retired Information officer also welcomed opening of Govt rest houses and said it would help promote archeological, religious, adventure and sports tourism in Pakistan.

"A tourist normally pay Rs7000-10,000 per night as rent while staying in a simple private hotel at Nathiagali especially during summer season and their extended stay become merely a dream for many salaried and middle class," he said.

"I visited Nathia Gali along with family on last Eidul Fitr's holidays where I paid Rs10,000 per night as a rent for a single room," he said, adding with opening of the Government rest houses, prices of hotels and residential plazas would be significantly slashed and tourism would be get upward boom in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In Khyber Pakthunkhwa, tourism has achieved tremendous growth during last one-year in the province where its budget has swelled to record Rs5.907 billion from earlier Rs2.605billion.

The PTI Govt. decisions to grant visas on arrival to citizens of 96 countries and e-visa facilities to 175 countries have attracted hundreds of thousands of tourists in all tourists destinations including Murree, Naran, Kaghan, Ayubia Malam Jabba, Swat, Madain, Chitral, Mardan, Taxila,Takht Bhai, Swat, Dir and Chitral this year.

The visas initiatives attracted a large number of tourists from Sri Lanka, China, South Korea and North Korea besides domestic tourists that visited Peshawar, Taxila and Swat museums where a rich collection of Bhudism were kept preserved.

Four new museums are being constructed at Abbottabad, DI Khan, Kohat and Haripur districts where ancient articles, sculpture, coins, manuscripts, books, paintings of Gandara civilization, Greco-Buddhist, Persian handicrafts, Mughal and later periods would be preserved. With construction of these four museums, its total number would increase to 16 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Work on Abottabad museum has almost been completed and would shortly be opened for tourists whereas construction work on Dera Ismail Khan museum would be completed this year. PTI Govt has constructed a state-of-the art Hund Swabi district near the site where Alexander the Great crossed Indus River in 327 BC.

Cultural Heritage Trail in Peshawar has been completed under which 500 meters long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Gathri has been renovated including centuries-old buildings, houses and shops besides establishment of a food street at Namak Mandi Peshawar to restore the original grandeur of Peshawar being home to 2000 years old civilizations.