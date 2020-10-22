People well aware of PDM agendas: Qasim Suri

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said that people were well aware of the agendas of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said that people were well aware of the agendas of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to media here, he said the nationalists and religious parties did nothing for the welfare of people and the country during their governmental tenures.

He said that a nationalist party, which is also part of the PDM, only promoted its family during its tenure and did not initiate any development work for the people and the province.

The opposition parties were remained busy in looting the public wealth. In 2018, people rejected these parties and voted for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after accepting the narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Suri said that PML-N convicted leader Nawaz Sharif while sitting abroad making statements against the national institutions which was not acceptable in any way.

He warned the opposition parties to refrain from giving statements against the country and its institutions, adding that the security institutions were guarantee to the national safety.

The deputy speaker said the country was moving towards development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The way Prime Minister handled coronavirus pandemic was acknowledged internationally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to establish good relations with the neighbors. Pakistan was making efforts for a peaceful Afghanistan and had left no stone unturned to maintain cordial relations with the rulers in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has given good messages to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and others during their visits to Pakistan.