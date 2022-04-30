Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Leader Hina Parvaiz Butt on Saturday said that the public was well aware of conspiracy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership who were making people fool by giving call for long march

Leadership of PTI have lost confidence in the eyes of public and can not be made people fool again on chanting slogans against other parties, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said PTI had failed due to badly performance in its tenure and they also attacked institutions because of decision which were against the will of PTI.

While criticizing PTI leadership she said the entire party had exposed before the public and their claim for saving extra expenses for larger interest of the country in which they had completely failed.

Hina Parvaiz said the law would be in action if any of them will take law into hand or any undemocratic move in their gatherings.