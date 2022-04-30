UrduPoint.com

People Well Aware PTI's Leadership Conspiracy: Hina Parvaiz

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 09:49 PM

People well aware PTI's leadership conspiracy: Hina Parvaiz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Leader Hina Parvaiz Butt on Saturday said that the public was well aware of conspiracy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership who were making people fool by giving call for long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Leader Hina Parvaiz Butt on Saturday said that the public was well aware of conspiracy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership who were making people fool by giving call for long march.

Leadership of PTI have lost confidence in the eyes of public and can not be made people fool again on chanting slogans against other parties, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said PTI had failed due to badly performance in its tenure and they also attacked institutions because of decision which were against the will of PTI.

While criticizing PTI leadership she said the entire party had exposed before the public and their claim for saving extra expenses for larger interest of the country in which they had completely failed.

Hina Parvaiz said the law would be in action if any of them will take law into hand or any undemocratic move in their gatherings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March

Recent Stories

Babar Azam performs Umrah

Babar Azam performs Umrah

4 minutes ago
 PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘gre ..

PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘great’

13 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing available resources to remove load ..

Govt utilizing available resources to remove load shedding: Khurram Dastagir Kha ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week ..

Imran Khan announces anti-govt march in last week of May

18 minutes ago
 Tourism Police Force constituted in Murree

Tourism Police Force constituted in Murree

5 minutes ago
 Family of Danish Mercenary Confirms His Death in U ..

Family of Danish Mercenary Confirms His Death in Ukraine - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.