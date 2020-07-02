UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Who Stayed Home Before Lockdown Helped Slow COVID-19 Spread

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:22 PM

People who stayed home before lockdown helped slow COVID-19 spread

A new study has found that people who stayed home even before lockdown and sheltering-at-home orders were implemented may have helped slow the spread of the novel coronavirus back in March and April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A new study has found that people who stayed home even before lockdown and sheltering-at-home orders were implemented may have helped slow the spread of the novel coronavirus back in March and April.

Individual decisions to reduce movement likely helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in the US, according to a new study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The residents in 25 most affected US counties began to limit their public movements six to 29 days before states implemented stay-at-home orders. The decline in the number of daily trips people made as tracked by mobile phone data helped slow the spread of the virus, Medical Daily reported.

"Our results strongly support the conclusion that social distancing played a crucial role in the reduction of case growth rates in multiple US counties during March and April," said study lead author Lauren Gardner from Johns Hopkins University.

Despite some county-level restrictions being implemented earlier than state policies, 21 out of the 25 counties recorded initial declines in movement before even those local steps.

Determining the effectiveness of social distancing is difficult because counties and states implemented different policies at different times so to establish a reliable indicator of social distancing, the researchers used real-world mobile phone movement data.

Their first step was to establish a baseline of normal movement between January 8-31. They then examined changes through April 16 in the 25 US counties with the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

From January 24 to April 17, people made far fewer daily trips than they did during the baseline period.

The findings showed that individuals began to reduce movement in early March, indicating that social distancing began well before the first state, California, imposed a stay-at-home directive on March 21.

In New York City, for example, residents had limited movement to 35 per cent of the baseline, the most significant reduction in movement among the 25 jurisdictions.

Social distancing will remain one of the most important ways to control the spread of infections until a vaccine is available, the researchers noted.

"As stay-at-home policies began to relax, we urge individuals and governments to make safe and data-driven decisions, to respond to the potential risk of increased infections," the study authors wrote.

Related Topics

Mobile Lead New York January March April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

41 minutes ago

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

46 seconds ago

Naval Chief advises 49th PN Staff Course participa ..

47 seconds ago

EU in Talks With Gilead to Secure Remdesivir After ..

49 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Latvia's Ban of 7 R ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.