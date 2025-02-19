People Will Foil Attempts To Derail Country From Path Of Progress: Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the people of Pakistan would no longer tolerate any attempts to derail nation’s path to development, progress, and public welfare.
Talking to PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate, Chairman Standing Committee of the Senate on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui during a meeting at former’s Raiwind residence, Sharif asserted that groups unfamiliar with the core principles and values of politics and democracy would no longer be allowed to orchestrate long marches, sit-ins and violent protests.
During the meeting, Senator Irfan Siddiqui provided the PML-N president with a comprehensive briefing on the performance of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate.
“Any attempt to create an artificial political crisis will be foiled,” Sharif said, adding, “Had Pakistan maintained the momentum of development and public prosperity achieved in 2013, the country would not have found itself compelled to seek assistance from the IMF and other external sources”.
The PML-N leader underscored the need for a peaceful and progressive Pakistan, particularly for the youth, who required opportunities to contribute to the nation’s growth in line with their abilities. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, the country has once again started its journey of progress,” he remarked.
Sharif also called for exposing the malicious motives of elements, both within and outside the Parliament, who were attempting to sow chaos and instability. “These individuals lack the capacity to engage in meaningful negotiations or resolve issues through political dialogue and mutual understanding,” he added.
The former prime minister urged the PML-N members in Parliament to proactively fulfill their roles and maintain strong ties with the public.
Recent Stories
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People will foil attempts to derail country from path of progress: Nawaz Sharif4 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive gears up4 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pat tribute to Nawab Yousuf Talpur4 minutes ago
-
PM meets CJP, requests for expeditious disposal of tax matters on merit4 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector vital for economic growth: NAB DG24 minutes ago
-
Police athletes secure 15 medals24 minutes ago
-
Physical tests for recruitment in PERA continue24 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits illegal encroachments' areas in city34 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi journalists explore Lahore's rich cultural heritage34 minutes ago
-
Workshop discusses action plan to mitigate climate change impacts34 minutes ago
-
CPU inaugurated at Charsadda34 minutes ago
-
Rs. 3.270m released for medical treatment of cops34 minutes ago