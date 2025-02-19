Open Menu

People Will Foil Attempts To Derail Country From Path Of Progress: Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the people of Pakistan would no longer tolerate any attempts to derail nation’s path to development, progress, and public welfare.

Talking to PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate, Chairman Standing Committee of the Senate on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui during a meeting at former’s Raiwind residence, Sharif asserted that groups unfamiliar with the core principles and values of politics and democracy would no longer be allowed to orchestrate long marches, sit-ins and violent protests.

During the meeting, Senator Irfan Siddiqui provided the PML-N president with a comprehensive briefing on the performance of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate.

“Any attempt to create an artificial political crisis will be foiled,” Sharif said, adding, “Had Pakistan maintained the momentum of development and public prosperity achieved in 2013, the country would not have found itself compelled to seek assistance from the IMF and other external sources”.

The PML-N leader underscored the need for a peaceful and progressive Pakistan, particularly for the youth, who required opportunities to contribute to the nation’s growth in line with their abilities. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, the country has once again started its journey of progress,” he remarked.

Sharif also called for exposing the malicious motives of elements, both within and outside the Parliament, who were attempting to sow chaos and instability. “These individuals lack the capacity to engage in meaningful negotiations or resolve issues through political dialogue and mutual understanding,” he added.

The former prime minister urged the PML-N members in Parliament to proactively fulfill their roles and maintain strong ties with the public.

