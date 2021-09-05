UrduPoint.com

People Will Never Support Corrupt, Money Launderers: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Sunday said people would never support a party with corrupt, money launderers and fake account holders.

Responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, in a news statement, he said Bilawal had malign the country's image by doing corrupt political practices at Sindh.

He accused the PPP for 'using' jobs as political tool and said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was recruiting on purely merit basis.

Farrukh asked Bilawal to focus on development in Sindh instead of criticizing the federation.

He said People of Pakistan knew that PPP was the champion of corruption and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has no competitor in money laundering.

It was evident from the past that the seekers of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like concession always go for a deal and did not challenge anyone, he added.

He said the PPP and the PML-N had ruined the national economy ruthlessly, each time they came into power.

PTI was the first government, he said who provided meals to hungry through shelter homes as well as introduced low cost housing schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Federal government, the State Minister said had ensured the inclusion of deserving and eligible people by removing hundreds of thousands of fake Names from the list of Benazir Income Support Programme.

Farrukh said there were 34 social security programmes were running under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme, while its budget has also been increased to Rs 260 billion in 2021-22 for poverty alleviation and to provide relief to low-income people.

