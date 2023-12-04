People with conscience all over world urged to raise voice against injustices in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has deplored that India is subjecting the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the worst brutalities for demanding their internationally recognised right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said one million trigger-happy Indian troops deployed in IIOJK have been committing grave human rights violations in the territory for the last over seven decades with impunity, making the life of the besieged Kashmiris a hell.

He pointed out that the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris have increased manifold since Modi’s Hindutva government repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019.

He termed Kashmir a political and humanitarian dispute and appealed to the people who believe in human dignity to support the Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The spokesman deplored that in the critical situation when the life, honour, existence, culture and identity of the oppressed Kashmiris were at stake the criminal silence of the world was adding insult to the injury. It is the responsibility of people with conscience all over the world to raise their voices against the injustice in Kashmir, he maintained.

The APHC appealed to the international community to hold India accountable for its brutal actions in the occupied

territory.