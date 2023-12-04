Open Menu

People With Conscience All Over World Urged To Raise Voice Against Injustices In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:10 AM

People with conscience all over world urged to raise voice against injustices in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has deplored that India is subjecting the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the worst brutalities for demanding their internationally recognised right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said one million trigger-happy Indian troops deployed in IIOJK have been committing grave human rights violations in the territory for the last over seven decades with impunity, making the life of the besieged Kashmiris a hell.

He pointed out that the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris have increased manifold since Modi’s Hindutva government repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019.

He termed Kashmir a political and humanitarian dispute and appealed to the people who believe in human dignity to support the Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The spokesman deplored that in the critical situation when the life, honour, existence, culture and identity of the oppressed Kashmiris were at stake the criminal silence of the world was adding insult to the injury. It is the responsibility of people with conscience all over the world to raise their voices against the injustice in Kashmir, he maintained.

The APHC appealed to the international community to hold India accountable for its brutal actions in the occupied

territory.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar August Criminals 2019 Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

1 day ago
Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

1 day ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

1 day ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

1 day ago
 Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

1 day ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

2 days ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan