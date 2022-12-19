People with disabilities assured of equal opportunity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Ex-Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh said on Monday that the Sindh Government was fully aware of the needs of people with disabilities and taking all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

While talking to a group of persons with disabilities at his residence here, he said in near future, the government will launch new programmes for them. He further deliberated that "discrimination against any category of person with disbaility was not our policy".