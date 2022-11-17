UrduPoint.com

People With Disabilities 'indispensable Part' Of Society: DC Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :People with disabilities are a pivotal part of society, said Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Thursday.

He was addressing an awareness walk held in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The DC said that Special Education Centres of Sukkur were giving various services, including pick and drop facility, uniform, books and a monthly stipend to persons with disabilities.

He urged people to send children with disabilities to special education centers rather than keeping them at home so that they could work side by side with other members of society and lead a purposeful life.

