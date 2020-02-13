UrduPoint.com
'People With Disabilities Nothing Less Than Others'

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

'People with disabilities nothing less than others'

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has said that people with disabilities are nothing less than the ability, with using their abilities they could avoid social and economic need

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has said that people with disabilities are nothing less than the ability, with using their abilities they could avoid social and economic need.

Government of Punjab has set up 35 institutions in Sargodha for special persons. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to distribute cheques to people with disabilities here on Thursday.

ADCG Bilal Feroz, Director Social Welfare Hussain Ahmed Gondal, Deputy Director Yaar Muhammad Gondal, Members of Blind Association Riaz Bhatti, Muhammad Kamran and others were also present on the occasion.

Deputy commissioner said that the government was working for the development of the people of all walks of life especially for disable person, adding that in this regard shelters were being constructed in district and through the Benazir Income Support Program efforts were being made to restore the deserving. He said that registration of persons older than 65 years would be started soon.

Earlier, he distributed cheques worth Rs66 thousand among 66 disable persons.

