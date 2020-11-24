UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People With Eye Disease, Diabetes At 5-fold Risk Of Severe COVID-19: Study

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:15 PM

People with eye disease, diabetes at 5-fold risk of severe COVID-19: Study

Researchers have revealed that people with diabetes and eye disease have a five-fold increased risk of requiring intubation when hospitalised with COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Researchers have revealed that people with diabetes and eye disease have a five-fold increased risk of requiring intubation when hospitalised with COVID-19.

The study, published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, identified for the first time the risk associated with diabetic retinopathy and Covid-19, Medical Daily reported .

"This is the first time that retinopathy has been linked to severe Covid-19 in people with diabetes," said study author Antonella Corcillo from the King's College London in the UK.

"Retinopathy is a marker of damage to the blood vessels and our results suggest that such pre-existing damage to blood vessels may result in a more severe Covid-19 infection requiring intensive care treatment," Corcillo added.

The study investigated 187 people with diabetes (179 with type 2 diabetes and eight with type 1 diabetes) hospitalised with Covid-19.

Diabetic retinopathy was reported in 67 (36 per cent) of patients, the majority with background retinopathy.

Of the 187 patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19, 26 per cent were intubated and 45 per cent of these patients had retinopathy.

Retinopathy was associated with a five-fold increased risk for intubation.

In the cohort, 32 per cent of patients died and no association was observed between retinopathy and mortality.

According to the researchers, there is increasing evidence that there is significant damage to the blood vessels in the lung and other organs in patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19.

People with diabetes are at high risk of vascular complications affecting the large and small blood vessels.

"We hypothesise that the presence of diabetes-related vascular disease such as retinopathy may result in greater vulnerability and susceptibility to respiratory failure in severe Covid-19," study author Janaka Karalliedde.

The researchers noted that further studies are required to investigate the possible mechanisms that explain the links between markers and manifestations of diabetic vascular disease such as retinopathy and severe Covid-19.

Related Topics

Died London United Kingdom May From Blood

Recent Stories

DP World - UAE Region gains recognition for remark ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry boosts ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Add Coronavirus Vaccines to List of Esse ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Envoy to Washington Says Latest US Sanctio ..

6 minutes ago

Seven motorcycle thieves arrested, 5 motorcycles r ..

6 minutes ago

UN rights chief calls on warring parties in Ethiop ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.