People With Narcotics Addiction More Likely To Contract Aids

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

People with narcotics addiction more likely to contract Aids

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :People habitual of taking narcotics through injections are more likely to be infected by diseases including the dangerous one and life threatening disease, Aids.

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition, is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that can hit addicted persons when they use syringe infected by the virus, said Dr. Mubashir Malik from Naye Zindgi Trust at a district Aids Council meeting here on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Ameer Bakhsh Malik, DHO Dr. Asif Mahmood, Incharge TB programme Dr.

Riaz, deputy DHOs, police officials, district manager Naye Zindgi Trust Faisal Khalil Khanzada, district coordination officer Muhammad Imran were also present.

CEO health said that health department was making all out efforts for elimination of Aids from the district and commended the Trust for their contributions in this direction.

Dr. Mubashir Malik briefed officials on steps taken so far for prevention of Aids and added that Naye Zindgi Trust extends advisory and help to those who use injections to take narcotics so that they do not contract Aids or any other infection.

