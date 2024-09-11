People With Special Abilities Deserve Our Most Attention: DC
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram Chitrali has under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Program “Awami Agenda” held a first-of-its-kind Khuli katchery for the Special Persons in Nishtar Special Education Complex here on Wednesday which besides the heads and representatives of line departments was largely also attended by the social workers and persons with special abilities and women.
The participants presented their problems openly and thanked the district administration for providing a platform to the deserving section of the society to present their problems directly to the authorities. Most of their problems were related to economic depression.
Addressing the Kuli Katchery, the Deputy Commissioner said that the main purpose of holding Katcheries was to address the problems of all sections of the society directly locally. He said that the Special People are the most deserving section of the society, so their problems and problems should be given top priority.
He directed the heads of all departments to remove the deprivations of Special Persons preferably and evolve a workable strategy for it.
He also appealed to the philanthropists to play their due role in providing financial support to disabled people in their sphere of influence.
The DC especially directed the heads of health and education departments to give special attention to special people in their fields. He also inspected various sections of the complex and expressed satisfaction over the facilities available for education and training of special children.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram visited Rescue 1122 Kohat and reviewed its Control Room, Staff attendance and services provided to the public. The officers of Rescue 1122 Kohat gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about its emergency services in Kohat so far it provided information about the equipment in the fire vehicle and Ambulance. He was told that international standard free services are being given to the people on which the Deputy Commissioner praised the Rescue 1122.
APP/vak
