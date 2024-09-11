Open Menu

People With Special Abilities Deserve Our Most Attention: DC

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

People with special abilities deserve our most attention: DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram Chitrali has under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Program “Awami Agenda” held a first-of-its-kind Khuli katchery for the Special Persons in Nishtar Special Education Complex here on Wednesday which besides the heads and representatives of line departments was largely also attended by the social workers and persons with special abilities and women.

The participants presented their problems openly and thanked the district administration for providing a platform to the deserving section of the society to present their problems directly to the authorities. Most of their problems were related to economic depression.

Addressing the Kuli Katchery, the Deputy Commissioner said that the main purpose of holding Katcheries was to address the problems of all sections of the society directly locally. He said that the Special People are the most deserving section of the society, so their problems and problems should be given top priority.

He directed the heads of all departments to remove the deprivations of Special Persons preferably and evolve a workable strategy for it.

He also appealed to the philanthropists to play their due role in providing financial support to disabled people in their sphere of influence.

The DC especially directed the heads of health and education departments to give special attention to special people in their fields. He also inspected various sections of the complex and expressed satisfaction over the facilities available for education and training of special children.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram visited Rescue 1122 Kohat and reviewed its Control Room, Staff attendance and services provided to the public. The officers of Rescue 1122 Kohat gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about its emergency services in Kohat so far it provided information about the equipment in the fire vehicle and Ambulance. He was told that international standard free services are being given to the people on which the Deputy Commissioner praised the Rescue 1122.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Vehicle Kohat Rescue 1122 Women All Top Depression

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

5 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

8 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

18 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

21 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

24 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 day ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

1 day ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan